A five-bedroom house at Pankrono Estate in the Old Tafo Municipality of the Ashanti Region fell victim to a destructive fire that engulfed the entire property.

On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at approximately 5:30 pm, firefighters swiftly responded to a distress call.

However, upon their arrival, they faced initial resistance from some residents who expressed discontent over what they perceived as a delayed response.

Despite the initial resistance, the firefighters gained access to the scene thanks to the intervention of the area’s Assembly Member.

Additionally, the police were called in to provide protection during the firefighting operation.

DOIII Peter Addai, the Regional Public Relations Officer for the Ghana National Fire Service, reported that the diligent firefighters successfully contained the flames, preventing them from spreading to neighboring houses.

Regrettably, the fire consumed the entire five-bedroom house along with its contents, resulting in a tragic loss.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown at present. However, investigations have been launched to determine the underlying cause.

Thankfully, there were no casualties reported during the incident.

In light of this unfortunate event, Mr. Addai stressed the importance of promptly notifying firefighters in the event of a fire outbreak.

He urged the general public to swiftly contact the fire service to ensure a rapid response, thus minimizing the potential for further damage.

