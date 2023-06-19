Authorities of the Nakpanduri Senior High School (SHS) in the Northeast region are calling for support to accommodate over 60 female students who have been displaced following a fire incident at the girls’ dormitory block.

The incident, which is said to have occurred last Tuesday, completely destroyed two rooms out of the six-unit accommodation block.

Seven of the affected students who lost all their property in the incident collapsed and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The school management says most of the affected students are traumatised and would need physiological support as part of the preparations for their upcoming exams.

