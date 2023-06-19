Commercial tricycle riders want Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to rescind its decision to restrict them from plying the central business district of the city.

The KMA in an attempt to reduce the nuisance and congestion, announced a restriction of ‘pragya’ operations in the CBD.

But the riders claim the move threatens the future of their business.

Kumasi, the capital city of Ashanti region, is a major commercial nerve centre in the country.

Thousands of people troop to the city for business. A larger volume of people entering the city end up at the CBD.

Adum, Kejetia, Central Market to Roman Hill are choked with vehicular and human traffic.

Tricycle riders, known popularly as pragiya, together with other commercial vehicles, load and offload indiscriminately with no regard to traffic regulations.

To reduce the nuisance, the KMA is set to restrict the pragiya riders from operating at the CBD from July this year.

But the riders say the move will adversely affect their source of livelihoods.

While some traders support the move, others believe continuous education will minimise the threat associated with their operations.

They say the emergence of the tricycle business has brought competition in the transport business, giving commuters value for money.

They want KMA to reconsider their decision.

The KMA has initiated moves to meet all stakeholders before the deadline for implementation.

Transport convener, Kwaku Appiah, says the KMA cannot downplay the role of the riders, but cannot rescind the decision.

Kwaku Appiah says after successful implementation, the KMA will enforce its directives to stop trucks from offloading after 10am at the CBD.

ALSO READ: