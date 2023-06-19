Dancehall King Shatta Wale has waded into the ongoing controversy surrounding Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie with series of interesting tweets.

Netizens woke up on the morning of Monday, June 19 to an explosive memoir of actress Yvonne who detailed how she allegedly aborted a pregnancy in 2010 for Tema-based rapper Sarkodie.

Despite the revelation being just a chapter of her autobiography, the information is enough to set a public agenda.

Dancehall King Shatta Wale has joined netizens to react to the bombshell, as expected.

Being an arch rival and former industry friend to Sarkodie, netizens predicted he would take a sadistic pleasure in joining the commentary train, which he has.

Shatta shared a tweet “oh wow” accompanied by an emoji describing his vivacious state.

In another tweet, he poked that he is currently reading comments before he launches a full attack as he usually does.

Please court riseeeeeee!!!

Am about to win this matter for sark ..



Let us pray 😂😂🤣🤣 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) June 19, 2023

Shatta sarcastically said he does not believe his colleague is capable of impregnating and abandoning Yvonne and until he sees evidence of romp, he will stick by Sarkodie.

Ok we need video evidence ,I am sarks lawyer today 😂😂😂



I will protect my nigga anytime tea ..



All be lie 😂😂😂



Slap your phone 😂😂😂😂😂 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) June 19, 2023

Yvonne Nelson launched her book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson to unmask her struggles as a girl, woman and mother and as her way to escape the trauma she has faced throughout her journey.

Aside the Sarkodie controversy, she revealed some political secrets and the quest to find her true father and identity.