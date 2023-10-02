The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first time that the world’s biggest men’s football competition takes place over three different countries.

It’s also the first to feature 48 teams, and the competition will take place in 16 stadiums, the most since 2002 in Japan and the Republic of Korea.

Find the full list of venues below.

2026 FIFA World Cup stadiums – Full list

Stadiums Location Toronto Stadium Toronto, Ontario, Canada BC Place Vancouver Vancouver, British Colombia, Canada Estadio Azteca Mexico City, Mexico Estadio Guadalajara Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico Estadio Monterrey Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon, Mexico Atlanta Stadium﻿ Atlanta, Georgia, USA Boston Stadium Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA Dallas Stadium Arlington, Texas, USA Houston Stadium Houston, Texas, USA Kansas City Stadium﻿ Kansas City, Missouri, USA Los Angeles Stadium Inglewood, California, USA Miami Stadium Miami Gardens, Florida, USA New York/New Jersey Stadium﻿ East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA Philadelphia Stadium Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA San Francisco Bay Area Stadium﻿ Santa Clara, California, USA Seattle Stadium Seattle, Washington, USA

Toronto Stadium

The stadium in Ontario, Canada has a capacity of 45,000. It was at this venue that the Canada men’s national soccer team ended a 36-year World Cup absence, beating Jamaica to secure a ticket to Qatar 2022. It is home to soccer team Toronto FC and the Canadian football team Toronto Argonauts.

Toronto Stadium, Canada (2021 Getty Images)

BC Place Vancouver

The BC Place was the main venue for the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver Canada. It is located on the banks of the False Creek inlet and has a capacity of 54,000. Vancouver Whitecaps FC of Major League Soccer (MLS) and BC Lions of the Canadian Football League play their home games here.

VANCOUVER, BC – SEPTEMBER 05: The Vancouver Whitecaps and Toronto FC play their MLS soccer in an empty stadium at BC Place on September 5, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)

Estadio Azteca

This iconic football stadium in the Mexican capital Mexico City hosted the World Cup finals in 1970 and 1986, where it welcomed Pele and Diego Maradona. Today the capacity of the stadium is 83,000 and it’s the home ground of Club America, Cruz Azul, and the Mexico national team.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – DECEMBER 29: Aerial view of the Azteca Stadium prior the Final second leg match between America and Monterrey as part of the Torneo Apertura 2019 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on December 29, 2019, in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

Estadio Guadalajara

48,000 is the capacity of the stunning football ground in Zapopan, near Guadalajara in Jalisco, Mexico.

Club side C.D. Guadalajara play their home games here during the regular season.

Estadio Guadalajara, Mexico (2018 Getty Images)

Estadio Monterrey

The stadium in Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, is nicknamed “El Gigante de Acero” – The Steel Giant. Liga MX team Monterrey have their home games here, and the capacity for the World Cup is due to be 53,500.

Estadio Monterrey, Mexico.

Atlanta Stadium

The NFL team Atlanta Falcons and MLS side Atlanta United FC are based at the multi-purpose stadium in Georgia. There is expected to be a capacity of 75,000 for the FIFA matches in 2026.

Atlanta Stadium, United States (2023 Getty Images)

Boston Stadium

The stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts is undergoing a renovation ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

In 2003, Boston Stadium hosted matches at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

New England Patriots of the NFL and MLS team New England Revolution play their home games here.

Boston Stadium, United States (2020 Getty Images)

Dallas Stadium

The 94,000-capacity stadium in Arlington, Texas is home of Dallas Cowboys and is the biggest in the NFL.

It is also referred to as “The Death Star” and has hosted the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Dallas Stadium, United States (2014 Getty Images)

Houston Stadium

Many of the United States men’s national soccer team’s matches have been played at this 72,000-capacity arena in Texas.

NFL side Houston Texans play their home games here.

Houston Stadium, United States (GETTY IMAGES +491728296845)

Kansas City Stadium

According to the Guinness World Records, the stadium in Missouri is the loudest outdoor sports venue in the world.

The fans of Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL broke records for the noise they make at the venue they know as ‘Arrowhead Stadium’, while soccer sides Sporting KC and KC Current also have their home at the stadium.

Kansas City Stadium, United States (2018 Getty Images)

Los Angeles Stadium

The most recently built stadium to host the World Cup 2026 was finished in 2020. NFL sides Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers play their home games in Inglewood, California, USA.

It has a capacity of 70,000 and is due to host the Opening and Closing ceremonies of the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

Los Angeles Stadium, United States (2022 Getty Images)

Miami Stadium

NFL team Miami Dolphins, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, and the Miami Open tennis tournament are just some the events that regularly take place at the stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The capacity of the venue for the men’s football World Cup is expected to be 65,000.

Miami Stadium, United States (2023 Getty Images)

New York/New Jersey Stadium

The stadium with a capacity of 82,500 hosted the 2016 final of the Copa America football tournament, where Chile beat Argentina.

Currently, New York Giants and New York Jets of the NFL have their home ground here in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which is located to the west of Manhattan Island, NYC.

New York/New Jersey Stadium, United States (2023 Getty Images)

Philadelphia Stadium

In 2003, the stadium was inaugurated with a match between Manchester United and Barcelona. The home of NFL side Philadelphia Eagles has a capacity of 69,000.

Philadelphia Stadium, United States (Adam Hunger)

San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Since the opening in 2014, NFL’s San Francisco 49’ers have played their home games in the stadium situated in Santa Clara, California.

In 2016, the Super Bowl 50 took place at the arena that has a capacity of 71,000.

San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, United States (2015)

Seattle Stadium

The horseshoe-shaped stadium has a 69,000 capacity with a view over the Seattle skyline.

It is the home ground of MLS side Seattle Sounders and the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and has hosted matches in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and Champions League tournaments.

Seattle Stadium, United States (2023 Getty Images)