Fidelity Bank has said the 30-day suspension of its forex licence by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) will not in any way affect normal banking operations.

In a statement, the financial institution noted it has reached interim agreements with bank partners to aid the seamless completion of forex exchanges on its behalf while it works to address the BoG’s concerns.

The bank has, therefore, apologised to customers for any inconvenience the development may cause and assured of proactive efforts to swiftly resolve the matter and restore normal operations.

The Central bank on Thursday suspended the forex licenses of Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited and First National Bank Ghana Limited over a breach of some sections of the Ghana Interbank Forex Market Conduct rules.

The two banks have also been fined a combined 1000 penalty points each.

