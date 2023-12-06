In a significant shakeup of Parliamentary Committees, Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama has assumed the role of Chairman of the Government Assurance Committee.

He takes over from MP for Asokwa, Patricia Appiagyei, who has been reassigned to the committee on Gender and Children.

Farouk Aliu Mahama steps into this pivotal position following a recent recomposition of parliamentary committees.

The Government Assurance Committee, comprising no more than 25 members, has a crucial mandate of overseeing assurances, promises, and commitments made by ministers during plenary sessions.

The committee plays a vital role in upholding transparency and holding the government accountable for its pledges.

Mr Mahama, who until recently served as the acting Chairman of the Gender and Children Committee says he is assuming this leadership role with a commitment to ensuring that governmental assurances translate into concrete actions for the benefit of the public.

Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has also been made the Deputy Chairperson of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

Okaikoi Central MP, Patrick Yaw Boamah, has also assumed the role of Ranking Member on the Subsidiary Legislation Committee, while Subin MP, Eugene Boakye Antwi, is also heading the Employment, Social Welfare and State Enterprises Committee.

Serena Williams credits use of breastmilk for sunburn treatment

Latest video of Strika’s mother stirs emotions