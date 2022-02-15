Fans of songstress Fantana are gasping for breathe as she splashes new red-themed photos onto social media.

To join the multiple celebrities to mark this year’s Valentine’s Day, Fantana dropped a bathroom photo of her in a cozy position.

She was semi nude; donning only a simple yet captivating red lingerie which exposed her thighs and cleavages to full glare.

To add to the aesthetics of the photo, the New African Lady crooner complemented her looks with a bouquet of roses.

The seven photos she posted have garnered over 26,000 views and multiple comments from her fans who could not help but admire her stature.

Click here to view photos: