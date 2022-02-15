Civil Society activist, Dr Steve Manteaw, has said the coup comment made by Convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor is reckless.



He said anybody who has ever lived under military rule, will not wish for a coup.



“There is no doubt that Vormawor’s post was reckless. Anybody who has ever lived under military rule, will not wish for a coup. But, hey, the handling of the guy, under a democratic dispensation leaves much to be desired,” Dr. Manteaw said in a Facebook post.



Dr. Manteaw is not the only person who has condemned the comment by Barker-Vormawor.





Civil Society group, One Ghana Movement, said also the coup comment is condemnable.



One Ghana Movement indicated that Article 3 (4) of the 1992 constitution enjoins all citizens of Ghana to at all times, as a matter of duty, defend the Constitution against any attempt to suspend or overthrow it.



Citizens, they said, must therefore not at any time, directly or indirectly, be promoting, aiding, demanding, inciting, or organising any attempt to overthrow our constitution.



The group said they, therefore, condemn in no uncertain terms the publication by Mr. Oliver Barker-Vormawor indicating that he will “do the coup” himself.



