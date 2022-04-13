Daughter of celebrated rapper Strongman has warmed hearts again after a video of her offering powerful prayers for her mother went viral.

Two-year-old Simona Ama Ahyia Osei prayed for healing for her sick mother in a video that has got fans questioning her age.

With her eyes closed, she lay her hands on her mother’s head to commit her to God and called on the Almighty to heal her from every sickness.

Her mother, Nana Ama, was left bewildered at the capabilities her daughter has at such tender age.

Netizens have gushed over Simona’s intelligence and others have applauded her celebrity parents for the proper nurturing they are giving her.

Watch video below: