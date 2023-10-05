The family of Rita Anane, a level 300 ICT student at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) who was found dead in her hostel on Wednesday morning, is rejecting claims of a possible suicide.

They are calling on the Police to conduct a thorough investigations into the death.

Rita Anane was found dead in her room located a short distance away from campus with a sponge hung around her neck and tied to the hook of her ceiling fan.

However, relatives of the deceased have begun to raise doubts about claims that it was an actual case of suicide, as the victim’s room and the immediate surroundings where she was found was well organized.

Family members say the deceased showed no signs of depression and had the needed support.

Citi News reports that, the deceased’s boyfriend, identified as George, constantly accused her of cheating and even proceeded to hack her phone, causing her to end the relationship.

However, George is reported to have visited her hostel at around 10 p.m. the night before her death and also happens to be the first person to report the death of the deceased to her landlord.

Some eyewitnesses also claimed George now a suspect had bruises at the back of his hands, heightening suspicions that he might have strangled Rita to death.

Family members of the deceased say they are only counting on state security to conduct a more in-depth investigation into the matter to bring the culprit to book.

