A truck carrying charcoal has toppled on the Accra-bound of the Accra-Nsawam Highway.

The unfortunate incident occurred at about 2 p.m. on Thursday at Achimota close to the Kantanka Automobile Showroom.

The truck fell on two saloon cars, but eyewitnesses say occupants of the cars escaped unhurt.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service were at the scene to ensure the free flow of traffic.

Towing services were quickly moved to the scene to lift off the truck from the road and clear the mess.

