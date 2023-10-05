Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah‘s 40th birthday celebration has started early with a luxurious gift.
Jackie turns 40 on December 5. Ahead of her birthday, the evergreen actress took to Instagram to flaunt a green Hermes Kelly bag as pre-birthday gift.
The bag which has caught the eyes of many followers is estimated to cost $25,000 which is about GHC300,000.
Miss Appiah took fans and followers on a journey as she unboxed the gift with excitement.
Posting the video, she captioned “Unboxing my stunning kelly bag, the ultimate pre-birthday treat! Isn’t she a beauty,”
Watch the video below:
