Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah‘s 40th birthday celebration has started early with a luxurious gift.

Jackie turns 40 on December 5. Ahead of her birthday, the evergreen actress took to Instagram to flaunt a green Hermes Kelly bag as pre-birthday gift.

The bag which has caught the eyes of many followers is estimated to cost $25,000 which is about GHC300,000.

Miss Appiah took fans and followers on a journey as she unboxed the gift with excitement.

Posting the video, she captioned “Unboxing my stunning kelly bag, the ultimate pre-birthday treat! Isn’t she a beauty,”

Watch the video below: