Gospel musician and pastor, Sonnie Badu has explained why he did not choose to hold his upcoming event, ‘Rhythms of Afrika’ at an open place.

The event is slated for December 9, 2023 at Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

In an interview with DJ Slim on Hitz FM’s morning show, Daybreak Hitz, the ‘Baba’ hit maker who performed at the Accra Sports Stadium in 2014 said any time he held a programme at a stadium, it rained.

According to him, the rains came down when he sang ‘Let it Rain.’

“The reason we could not take a stadium this time is that I don’t want the rain to fall. The moment I start singing ‘open the floodgate’, it will rain. It happened in Accra, in Kumasi. [In] Ivory Coast, they checked the weather but the moment I started singing, a strong wind started blowing,” he said.

He noted that in his previous experiences, the patrons would not mind standing in the rain but to prevent the equipment used for the programme from getting spoilt, he chose to be on the safer side this time.

The issue of filling the stadium became topical when Shatta Wale on 25th December, 2022 performed at the Accra Sports Stadium. Pictures and videos from the event suggested the place was filled.

This came after a programme that billed Nigerian artiste, Wizkid to perform at the Accra Sport Stadium in December 2022 received backlash for his absence and the inability of the organisers to fill the venue contrary to earlier expectations.

In the wake of the controversy, Sonnie Badu, who held his concert ‘Africa Worships With Sonnie Badu’ in November 2014 posted on social media that he had filled the stadium in the past and that his record was yet to be broken.

“ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM was one of my most emotional concerts ever… It RAINED throughout the entire concert, but no one was willing to leave… The crowd pushed and took over the concert… One day we will break our own records again,” he wrote.

Sonnie is known for song such as ‘Baba’, ‘Let it Rain’, ‘Bigger God’, ‘Wonder God’, ‘Enojare’, among others.

He is the founder and lead pastor of RockHill Church in Atlanta, Georgia.