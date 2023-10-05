Faith Aku Dzakpasu, a teacher at GRETA ‘D’ Shepherd Two Basic School in the Greater Accra region has been adjudged the most outstanding teacher in 2023.

For her prize, Faith Aku Dzakpasu was presented with a prototype of a three-bedroom apartment to be built at a place of her choice in any part of Ghana, one million Ghana cedis worth of insurance from the State Insurance Company (SIC) and 1000 exercise books.

The first runner-up award went to Isabella Wussa-Tetteh of Sege D/A Primary in the Greater Accra region and for her prize took home a 4×4 Pick Up truck, one million Ghana cedis worth of insurance cover from SIC and 1000 exercise books.

The second runner-up position went to Fredous Idi-Amin of Ogbojo Presbyterian Basic School who also took home a brand new saloon vehicle, one million Ghana cedis insurance cover from SIC and 1000 exercise books.

Other awards presented were the Best Junior High School Teacher, Best Primary School Teacher, Best Primary Teacher, Best Senior High, and Best Technical Teacher among others.

Aside from these, a new award was presented to Mr Simon Boateng, from the St Monica’s College of Education, Asante Mampong for being the Best Tutor from all the Colleges of Education in Ghana and took home a 4×4 Pick Up truck.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, praised teachers in Ghana for their dedication and commitment towards the development of the nation through education.

He explained that the huge investment being made in the education sector in the country would not yield any result without the teacher.

President Akufo-Addo stated that the role of teachers in the training of the right manpower for the nation cannot be underestimated and pledged to continue supporting the sector to ensure that effective teaching and learning take place in all schools across the country.

He mentioned the payment of Continuous Professional Development (CPD) allowance to teachers, the provision of laptops to teachers, upgrading of Diploma certificates to Degrees for Colleges of Education among others as some of the initiatives put in place to improve education development in the country.

Assurance

The President assured all teachers who have not yet received their Laptops under the One Teacher One Laptop project, that everything possible would be done to ensure that they received theirs and called on the Education Minister to do everything possible to ensure that the outstanding ones were presented to the deserving teachers.

President Akufo-Addo lauded the NTC and all other institutions which contributed in diverse ways towards the awards for their commitment towards honouring the nation’s gallant teachers

The President was happy the huge investment being made in the education sector has started yielding good results citing the good grades made by this year’s students who sat for the West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) which recorded very high scores in all subjects.

Commendation

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education was full of praise to the President for his commitment and interest in the development of education in the country.

He assured the President of his readiness to continue working very hard towards the attainment of the best education for the nation since education was the driving force behind the development of every country.

The Education Minister appealed to all stakeholders in the education space to continue working very hard towards the transformation of the country through education

Dr Adutwum stated that “we are not just providing education for the nation’s youth but we are positioning the nation to become a giant in various facets with the training of people with critical thinking skills and knowledge that is required towards the development of the nation’s economy.

The Registrar of the NTC, Dr Christian Addai-Poku, praised the sponsors and other institutions which played various roles towards the honouring of the teachers as a way of motivating and appreciating them for their roles played.

He pledged to continue working very hard to ensure that the quality of teaching in schools was improved by putting in place the right initiatives to ensure that the quality of instruction in schools was maintained.

Dr Addai-Poku called for something to be done to help reduce the high teacher attrition situation in the country which posed a great danger to the nation’s development.