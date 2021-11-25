Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, known by the stage name, Fameye, has landed yet another ambassadorial deal for himself.

His new deal is with the fast-rising retail firm, The Makers Electronics, which deals in the sale of electronics and home appliances.

The ‘Nothing I get’ hitmaker adds to the growing list of the company’s ambassadors which include Papa Nii, known in Showbiz as Osofagos, IBK, and Comedian OB Amponsah among others.

Fameye, after signing the deal said, “I am happy to join this family, and I promise to make a great impact in this space”.

Shortly after emerging on Ghana’s music scene, Fameye’s unique style of singing and lyrics endeared him to many music lovers.

It was thus no surprise to many when he won an award for the ‘Best New Artiste of the year at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, VGMA.

Meanwhile, The Makers Electronics wins ‘Promising Company of the year’ at 2021 Ghana Business Awards.

The Makers Electronics Company Limited, which is about a year old, recently beat competition from four other companies at the 2021 Ghana Business Awards held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra, to win the ‘Promising Company of the year’ award.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Stephen Essoun, said that the ‘Praise’ hitmaker, Fameye, has a huge influence on Ghanaian music lovers and that his brand will be of great commercial value to the company.

“Fameye is undoubtedly one of the biggest brands in the music space. He was recently made a Chief at Bogoso, and he has a clear path of delivering good music to his listeners and followers, and so it’s about time The Makers Electronics Company Ltd. taps into his career and followers to patronize our products.”

“We serve nothing but the best brands, and we believe the followers of Famaye deserve the best from the Makers Electronics Company Ltd. As a result, we had no option than to go in for the best artiste to meet the best and award-winning Electronics retail company (The Makers Electronics Company Ltd) to give the good people of Ghana the best.”

In barely a year of its operations, The Makers Electronics has five branches, three in the Greater Accra Region, and two in Kumasi and Takoradi respectively.

Mr. Essoun said the company is committed to expanding its branch network whiles offering competitive prices and discounts to customers.

“We will open more branches to continue to reduce unemployment, as well as helping solve the home appliances and consumer electronics needs of the good people of Ghana. Currently operating in Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi, we hope to extend our branches to every corner of the country. It’s our fervent hope that Ghanaians will continue to patronize our wide range of products.”

“I want to use this medium to inform Ghanaians about our Black Friday promotion with up to 87% discount on selected appliances starting November 26 to 5th December 2021. All our products will be sold at factory prices.”