The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has been urged to consider supporting the Black Queens who are determined to win many titles on the international stage instead of Black Stars.

Following the impressive performance of Hasaacas Ladies in the just ended CAF Women’s Champion League, many Ghanaians have grown interest in the club alongside women football in the country.

Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of the club, Evelyn Nsiah Asare, believes the Black Stars are not in any position of winning the Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] or the World Cup hence, the FA should rather concentrate on supporting the Black Queens who are top contenders of wining international titles this time.

READ ALSO

“I don’t want to be a prophet of doom but I don’t see the Black Stars lifting the Afcon or the World Cup but the Black Queens can do,” she stated.

The Women’s Premier League will commence on 25th November.

The silver medalists will be poised to start their season with a victory over the Apem Darkoa Ladies on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have been tasked to end the country’s 39 years trophyless run next year in Cameroon.