Residents of Lessos area in Kwanza Constituency, Trans Nzoia County, woke up to shocking news of a Kenya Prisons warden who blew up his head inside his house on Wednesday night.

Elias Kipchumba Too, who was on a night shift, sneaked from his duty station with a G-3 rifle which he used to terminate his life.

Kitale Medium Prison Officer in charge, Julius Kaliakamur, confirmed the incident and said the 25-year-old constable did not leave behind any suicide note and did not show any sign of disturbance.

“Elias was on duty yesterday night. He then sneaked out with his firearm, later it was realised that he was not there and we got concerned. We rushed to his house in Lessos area and found him dead,” Kaliakamur said.

He revealed that the warden, who had been in service for three years, had sought for transfer that the Prisons Service was working on.

“Transfers are normal in service, we received his application for transfer and forwarded the same to the regional prison’s boss who was actually working on it,” he added.

He described the single officer as a cool person who executed his duties promptly and was shocked to learn about his painful action.

“In fact, we are still in disbelief because the officer was a very cool and sober person who we couldn’t imagine he could do such an act,” he said.

The deceased Elias Kipchumba Too

Although the motive behind his action has not been established, Immaculate Patricia Too’s caretaker said the warden could have taken his life due to workplace challenges.

She said the introverted warden had two months rent arrears and rarely did he host friends in his house.

“Too did not speak much. I realised he could be financially strained when he failed to pay his rent for two months although delays in paying of rent were common with him,” Immaculate said.

She called on the government of Kenya, through the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, to address the welfare of police officers.

“We have heard of stories where officers commit suicide and others kill their loved ones due to depression and workplace challenges. The government should, therefore, intervene so that we don’t lose more officers,” she added.

The body of the late officer has been taken to Cherangany Nursing Home morgue awaiting autopsy.