An online petition initiated to call for the resignation or removal of a Seventh-Day Adventist Church pastor who urged men to rape their wives is receiving a lot of support.

The man of God, identified as Burnett Robinson, made the controversial comment during a sermon.

A one-minute and 21 seconds video making the rounds online captures the senior pastor of Grand Concourse SDA church located in the Bronx borough saying that he gets confused when women make rape claims against their husbands.

“I would say to you gentlemen, the best person to rape is your wife,” Robinson is heard telling his congregants.

While preaching about submission in marriages and what the Bible says about it, Robinson said women must understand that once they get married, they forfeit the right of ownership over their bodies.

“In this matter of submission, I want you to know upfront ladies, that once you get married, you are no longer your own. You are your husband’s. You understand what I’m saying? I emphasize that because I saw in court the other day on TV where a lady sued her husband for rape. And I would say to you gentlemen, the best person to rape is your wife. But then it has become legalised,” he said.

He was referring to Apostle Paul’s Letter to the Ephesians in the New Testament which reads partly: “Wives, submit to your own husbands, as to the Lord.”

At the time of publishing this article, about 2,500 people had signed the petition to demand his resignation while more and more other signatures continue to trickle in.