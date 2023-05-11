Highlife artiste Fameye has shown more stunning images of his daughter in a family photo he posted.

The superstar and his family are currently enjoying a vacation in Germany and they took to some principal streets to make memories.

In some photos Fameye shared, he could be seen cuddling little Arviana Bozah while sipping on a mug of beverage

In other photos, he was together with his lover Ohemaa and their son Arvid by a lake side.

They were oozing in style as they took a stroll and posed for the cameras.

Sharing the photos on his Instagram, Fameye noted that his growing family is proudly sponsored by God.

Meanwhile, Fameye’s next stop will be in London.

