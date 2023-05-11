Young Ghanaian prodigy, DJ Switch, has wowed attendees at a recent Room to Read charity event with her impressive salsa dancing skills.

In a video that quickly went viral, the award-winning DJ showed off her talent and energy as she danced alongside some amazed onlookers.

She effortlessly twirled and grooved to the music, drawing cheers and applause from the crowd.

At one point, she even took the initiative to teach some of her friends and some attendees how to salsa, showcasing her ability to both perform and instruct.

DJ Switch’s breathtaking performance was a highlight of the event and left many in awe of her abilities.

Watch video:

