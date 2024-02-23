Former Majority Leader, Abraham Osei Aidoo, has voiced concerns about Parliament’s new Standing Orders, particularly regarding potential hurdles for political parties in selecting caucus leaders.

These concerns have emerged following Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s resignation from the Majority Leader position on February 21, 2024.

Sources within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) hierarchy revealed that the Suame MP willingly stepped down during a meeting of the NPP caucus in Parliament, which included the executive, including President Akufo-Addo.

Previously, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin ruled that political parties should be involved in the appointment of caucus leaders.

However, in an interview with Citi TV on Thursday, February 22, Mr Osei Aidoo, the former NPP Tema West MP, argued that any interpretation permitting political party involvement in the selection process is legally incorrect.

He maintained that caucuses possess the legal authority to elect their leaders, independent of the political parties they represent in Parliament.

“The way it is carved creates problems for everybody. You cannot imagine some parliamentary caucus choosing a leader without consulting the political party.”

“For instance, the Majority Leader has also been a minister, which is an elevation and so certainly there must be some consultations. How can you choose someone the president is not prepared to make a Minister?”

“Legally, the Caucus can choose a leader without consulting the party, even though that may never happen, but in case they do it, they will not be wrong.”

