Former Black Stars defender, Lee Addy has backed the team to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next in Ivory Coast.

“It has been a long time since Black Stars won the AFCON title, therefore I’m hoping this time management and players will get things in order so we can lift the trophy,” he said.

Ghana have discovered the group phase opponents after the much-anticipated draw was held in Abidjan on Thursday evening.

The Black Stars have been paired in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.

Lee Addy

Reacting to this, Lee Addy in an interview on Oli City Radio was optimistic about Ghana’s chances.

“I believe with the new players together with the senior players in the current team, Ghana can win the trophy,” he added.

Ghana will open their campaign on January 14 against Cape Verde before facing Egypt on January 18 before wrapping up the group games against Mozambique on January 22.

The 34th edition of the tournament, which Ivory Coast will host for the second time after the previous time was in 1984, will take place between January 13 and February 11, 2024.

