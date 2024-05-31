The Director of Communication at the Office of the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, who also doubles as the NPP Parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya West Constituency, has donated streetlights and laptops to Bontrase SHS.

He also coordinated with officers from the National Projects Office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to put the school on the national grid.

Bontrase SHS has been in existence for the past 10 years, but access to electricity has been a major challenge, making teaching and learning difficult for both students and teachers.

In an interview with Adom News, Eugene Arhin assured the teachers and students that Bontrase SHS would soon be connected to the national electricity grid to help foster quality education.

He also pledged his commitment to the school’s development.

He disclosed this while witnessing the swearing-in ceremony of the new Board of Governors of the school, marking a significant step forward in the school’s governance.

Before visiting the school, Mr. Arhin met with the Queenmother of Bontrase, Nakye Awudey, to inform her of the upcoming electricity connection to Bontrase SHS, showing his dedication to the community’s progress.

“A huge thank you to Eugene Arhin for his unwavering support and generosity. We are thrilled about the future and can’t wait to see the positive impact these changes will bring to the school” she said.

ALSO READ: