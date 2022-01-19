The deadline for the submission of entries for the eighth Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards has been extended to Friday, 28 January 2022.

Africa Magic and MultiChoice are calling on all film and television industry participants and stakeholders across the continent to take part in this celebration of the African film and TV industry by submitting their works.

Films, made-for-television movies or television series are eligible for entry to the AMVCAs if they were broadcast, publicly screened or exhibited from December 1, 2019, to November 30 2021. Films, made-for-television movies or television series previously entered into or nominated for an award, or awarded a prize in another film and television competition, also are eligible to be entered.

New and Returning AMVCA Categories

The AMVCAs this year will feature a new category – Best Online Social Content Creator – in recognition of the growing acceptance of content creators across Africa. For this, creators are to submit their best short-form content that has been publicly broadcast on social media or viewed between December 1, 2019, and November 30, 2021.

Returning to this year’s edition is the Best Africa Magic Drama Series and Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series categories. Over the years, Africa Magic has churned out hit drama series that have become family favourites across the continent, reinforcing Africa Magic’s position as the home of quality African entertainment.

Entry guidelines for the eighth AMVCAs

Prepare a five-minute-long showreel for your online submission

Log on to the Africa Magic website. Click on the AMVCA eighth edition banner that will take you to a submissions page.

Fill out the submission forms and upload the clip. A unique reference number will be allocated to each completed online submission

Please ensure the video edit represents the category of entry and is under 300MB

Quoting your unique reference number, send a hard drive of the submitted project to one of the following, based on your region:

Nigeria

Busola Komolafe

Africa Magic

4 Industrial Street, Ilupeju

For digital file delivery mechanism, entry guidelines & additional information please visit our website at www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA

For more information, please visit www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA and follow all official handles of Africa Magic on Facebook and Instagram.

The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice and is proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta.