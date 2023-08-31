In a vibrant celebration of unity and progress, the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) Ladies’ Association recently marked its first anniversary under the theme: ‘The Career Woman, her Home, Work, and Society.’

This momentous occasion was a testament to the power of women supporting one another in their quest for personal and professional success.

The anniversary event was a jubilant affair, highlighted by the ceremonial cutting of a beautifully adorned cake. Laughter and dance filled the air as members rejoiced in the remarkable journey they’ve embarked on since the association’s inception just a few months ago.

Distinguished speakers were invited to share their insights on the theme, offering guidance on how women can navigate the delicate balance between their careers, home life, and their invaluable contributions to society.

Susan Aryee, the President of GCTULA, spoke passionately to the media about the association’s mission. She emphasized their commitment to making a meaningful impact on the growth of the university and society as a whole.

The GCTU Ladies’ Association stands as a shining example of women binding together to uplift one another and their broader community.

Notably, the Vice Chancellor of GCTU, Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, who also serves as the patron of the Ladies’ Association shared his perspective.

He underscored the university’s commitment to inclusiveness, ensuring that all women are actively involved in shaping the institution’s future. This commitment reflects a dedication to fostering an environment where every woman’s voice is heard, and their potential is fully realised.