Ghana youngster, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, has expressed his excitement after joining English Championship side, Leicester City.

The 20-year-old joins the former Premier League champions on a season-long loan deal from Portuguese side, Sporting Lisbon.

The 19-year-old arrives at the King Power Stadium having been left out of the Sporting’s first-team plans this season.

“I’m so happy. This is an amazing moment for me, I’m happy to be here. For me, from looking at Leicester and how I felt about the coach, here is the best place for me,” he said.

“This was the best moment for me to join Leicester. I chose them because I think they can grow me and help me mature. [Enzo Maresca] told me about the plans he has for me and how he wants me to play – how he wants to help me in my football.”

Asked about his prospective debut for Leicester City against Hull City this weekend, he replied: “This is what I can’t wait for, this moment. This will be the best moment for me in my career.”

Fatawu joined Sporting in April 2022, after the Portuguese club beat off competition to sign him from Ghanaian outfit Steadfast FC. The youngster played in the Champions League for the club last season.

He was part of the Black Stars squad that took part in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Issahaku was also with the Black Meteors in Morocco for the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.