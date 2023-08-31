Former Dreams FC captain, Maxwell Arthur, has joined Karela United ahead of the upcoming season.

The defensive midfielder has signed a two-year contract with Karela United, completing all the necessary paperwork for the transfer.

Arthur joins the side after mutually parting ways with Dreams FC in June.

Arthur had a longstanding association with Dreams FC, spanning six years. He initially joined the club’s youth ranks before progressing to the senior team during the 2016/17 season.

His debut for the senior team took place on June 29 in a Ghana Premier League match against New Edubiase United, where he came on as a substitute for Aaron Amoah.

Arthur’s notable performance at Dreams FC earned him recognition and selection for various national teams, including the U-20 and U-23 squads, where he participated in different competitions.

His experience and versatility make him a valuable addition to Karela United as they prepare for the upcoming season.