Former Dreams FC captain, Maxwell Arthur, has joined Karela United ahead of the upcoming season.
The defensive midfielder has signed a two-year contract with Karela United, completing all the necessary paperwork for the transfer.
Arthur joins the side after mutually parting ways with Dreams FC in June.
Arthur had a longstanding association with Dreams FC, spanning six years. He initially joined the club’s youth ranks before progressing to the senior team during the 2016/17 season.
His debut for the senior team took place on June 29 in a Ghana Premier League match against New Edubiase United, where he came on as a substitute for Aaron Amoah.
Arthur’s notable performance at Dreams FC earned him recognition and selection for various national teams, including the U-20 and U-23 squads, where he participated in different competitions.
His experience and versatility make him a valuable addition to Karela United as they prepare for the upcoming season.