A member of the Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team is predicting a landslide victory for his candidate ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries on November 4, 2023.

Yaw Adomako Baafi said given the work done, they are more than confident that majority of the over two hundred thousand delegates will vote for the Vice President.

Dr Bawumia will be facing four more aspirants including former Trades Minister, Alan Kyerematen in the race.

Though he swept majority of the votes in the Super Delegates Conference, many believe given the numbers involved, other candidates can give him [Bawumia] a run for his money.

But speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday, Mr Baafi said nothing will change.

Rather, he said the votes of Dr Bawumia will appreciate in the November election which will eventually make him the flagbearer of NPP.

The self-acclaimed Footsoldiers President said majority of the party is convinced the Vice President is the only candidate who can break the eight and retain NPP in power.

This notwithstanding, Mr Baafi said they will not be complacent in spite of the competitive advantage.

Watch attached video below: