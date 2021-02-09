Lawyers for former President John Mahama in the ongoing presidential election petition were shocked at the decision by lawyer for the First Respondent not to call any witness to adduce evidence.

Justine Amenuvor told the Supreme Court they had closed their case explaining that the evidence that the petitioners have provided was enough.

This means that, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa, will not be mounting the witness box to be cross-examined by lawyer for petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikaka.

This development, the petitioners said, amounts to an “evasion” of the much-anticipated cross-examination by lawyer Mr Tsikata.

“They are avoiding, running away or evading the cross-examination of Mr Tsikata,” lawyer for the petitioner, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong told the media.

She explained that, the EC Chair, as the Returning Officer, for the presidential election has an obligation to take the witness box.

She said if Mrs Mensa testifies in court, it will bring closure to their case.