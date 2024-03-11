The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is gaining significant support in crucial constituencies for electoral victory in Ghana, according to the latest report from Outcomes International on Ten Swing Constituencies.

The report, based on a survey conducted among 977 respondents in key swing constituencies across Greater Accra, Central, and Bono regions from February 10th to 25th, 2024, shows Dr. Bawumia holding an advantage over the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer and former President, John Dramani Mahama.

Dr. Bawumia commands 43.5% support, slightly surpassing Mr. Mahama’s 42.1%.

Notably, 6.9% of respondents expressed their intention to vote for other candidates, while 7.4% remained undecided during the polling period.

The findings suggest a competitive landscape, with Dr. Bawumia emerging as a front-runner in these pivotal constituencies.

The report indicates a close contest between the two leading candidates: Dr. Bawumia and Mr. Mahama.

While former President Mahama won in Ablekuma Central, Adentan, Ledzokuku, and Awutu Senya West, Dr. Bawumia secures victories in La Dadekotopon, Cape Coast North, Twifo-Atti Morkwa, Dormaa West, and Jaman North.

Previous polls had placed John Mahama in the lead. However, as the election approaches, Dr. Bawumia seems to be narrowing the gap, especially after unveiling his vision blueprint for Ghana.

With the campaign heating up, both contenders will likely intensify efforts to gain more ground and secure victory in the 2024 general elections.

It’s worth noting that, a similar survey conducted by two renowned research outfits – the Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiatives (C-SADI), UK and The Outcomes International, Ghana – predicted a straight win for Dr. Bawumia in two previous polls on August 27 and November 4 last year.

