The National Identification Authority (NIA) has reacted to a planned demonstration by staff.

This to demand certain allowances which did not reflect in their March 2024 pay slips.

Executive Secretary, Prof Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday clarified that some allowances, including Responsibility Allowance and Risk Allowance, have been consolidated into employees’ salaries under the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) since 2014.

“Additionally, other allowances such as Staff Housing Allowance, Clothing Allowance, Utility Allowance, Entertainment Allowance, and Fuel Allowance have been categorized as Category 4 Allowances under the Single Spine Salary Structure, available only to Directors and above within the NIA,” he added.

Despite threat by staff to embark on an indefinite strike from March 25 if their proposed allowances are not implemented, Prof Attafuah said management cannot unilaterally implement these proposals.

“The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has been identified as the statutory body responsible for considering and acting on such proposals. The FWSC has requested additional documents from the NIA, including the Standard Operating Procedures (SoS) document, which is currently under review,” he said.

In a bid to avoid industrial action, Prof Attafuah urged the staff to consider their strike notice, citing the commitment to improving conditions of service within the confines of public service regulations.

Play attached audio for more

Letter-Management Response to Union by Dennis Adu on Scribd

ALSO READ:

PAC sets one-month deadline for Ken Attafuah to repay GH₵98K used for SSNIT penalty

I’ve no regrets; I’m proud of what we’ve done at NIA – Ken Attafuah

NIA division of Public Services Workers Union threatens strike