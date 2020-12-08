The elder brother of the late New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament (MP), Salia Kamara, has lost the Yapei-Kusawgu seat.

Mr Kamara was selected by the party as replacement following his brother, Abu Kamara’s fatal crash two months ago.

He failed to bring to reality his late brother’s dream of winning against National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) incumbent, John Jinapor.

He lost by a huge margin as provisional results projected a 58.1% win for Mr Jinapor as against his 47%.

His only hope is that the Yapei-Kusawgu constituents will honour his late brother’s memory by voting massively for him in the ongoing elections.