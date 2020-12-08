The two major political parties in the country, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are both claiming victory in the ongoing general election.

Addressing the media at various press conferences, both parties claimed to have secured the most seats in Parliament and are leading the presidential race as well.

General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, said they have taken over regions that were formally controlled by the NDC.

According to him, the NPP now controls three out of the five regions of the north, including the Savannah region where the NDC presidential candidate, John Mahama hails from.

He indicated that although the party may lose some seats in the opposition, the NPP would still hold majority seats in parliament.

“The NPP won 63 seats above what the NDC had in 2016 as such it is surprising that the NDC is insisting on flipped seats. But they do not mention the many seats they have flopped,” he said.

But, the NDC at their press briefing, addressed by the party’s Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, accused the NPP of deceiving Ghanaians.

He insisted that the NDC has won a majority of parliamentary seats in the ongoing presidential and parliamentary elections, adding that the NPP has not dominated any of the northern regions.

“We won 14 out of 15 in the Upper East Region, we won 8 out of 11 constituencies in the Upper West region, we won 9 out of 18 seats in the Northern region,” he said.

As at 9:am when the press briefing was held, Mr Afritie-Ankrah said the party had secured 140 parliamentary seats.

He was also optimistic that by the time counting and collation would be over, the flagbearer, John Mahama would have emerged the winner in the presidential race as well.