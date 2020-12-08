The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to concede defeat in the ongoing presidential election.

According to him, he cannot fathom why the New Patriotic Party will go ahead to declare themselves winners when counting at some polling stations has not ended.

He again expressed dissatisfaction about the Electoral Commission’s decision to announce the winner of the presidential election by 5:pm Tuesday.

MORE:

He, therefore, asked the First Man of the country to go ahead and concede defeat by calling the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama to congratulate him ahead of EC’s official declaration of the polls.

“If anyone is close to Akufo-Addo, he or she should inform him to save the country by calling Mahama and conceding defeat because it is over…,” he charged.

Watch the video below: