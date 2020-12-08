Outspoken Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central in the Central Region, Kennedy Agyapong, has retained the Assin Central seat for the governing New Patriotic Party.

This is the sixth time the MP is securing his seat with a huge margin.

Mr Agyapong polled 19,754 votes while his main contender, who contested on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress, garnered 14,747 votes.

He was first elected MP in 2000 to the seat of Assin North. He retained his seat in the 2004 and 2008 parliamentary elections.

In 2012, Mr Agyapong was elected in the new seat of Assin Central and was re-elected in 2016.

He has hinted this will be his last term in Parliament after serving over 20 years in the constituency.