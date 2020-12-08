A former Deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has said though he is surprised about Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu’s win in the Hohoe constituency, the signs were clear enough.

According to him, he is not a native of Hohoe but developmental works by Mr Amewu in the region shows he has done great work in the constituency, hence his win.

“A month ago, I happened to be in Hohoe for a funeral and the kind of developments I saw was breathtaking. I don’t come from Hohoe and I don’t campaign in Hohoe. Akufo-Addo went to campaign in the region last minute and same as Mahama but the people have spoken. The signs were clearly written on the wall,” he told Adom TV.

Mr Amewu defeated the NDC’s parliamentary candidate, Margaret Kwaku in the polls on Monday, December 7, 2020.

NDC has been controlling the Hohoe Constituency for several years.

But the Founder of the Atta Mills Institute believes the election results of Hohoe have told a certain picture that Mr Amewu has done something big for his people and needs to be commended.

“A major challenge in Hohoe is the town roads and so when I got there, what I saw was amazing,” he said.

Mr Anyidoho, however, has a message for naysayers who have lambasted him for always speaking the truth as far as the Akufo-Addo government is concerned.

“When you say it, then some elements complain and ask why you saying that. I was not born an ostrich and so I have to say it how it is. As long as the development will go to the people of Volta, let the development go there for all to have the share of the national cake,” he said.

