

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has stated that he’s the only one who can help his party to win the national election in all the regions where it has traditionally struggled to win.

Aside from the NPP’s stronghold of the Ashanti Region where it wins massively consistently, the party has not always had a smooth sail in Greater Accra, Western, Central and the NDC’s stronghold, which is the Volta Region.

In the Volta Region for instance, it took the NPP many years before it won a parliamentary seat at the last election, where a former Energy Minister John Peter Amewu, emerged as the MP for Hohoe.

Coincidentally, Mr Peter Amewu is backing Alan to lead the NPP in 2024.

While addressing delegates in different constituencies as part of his Greater Accra Regional tour, the former Trade and Industry Minister said he has a high approval rating in the four regions to win more votes for the NPP at the national polls.

He met delegates at Prampram, Ada, Sege constituencies.

As part of the cluster engagements, party delegates from Madina, Adentan and Shai Osudoku constituencies converged on the University for Professional Studies, Accra where they were addressed by Mr Kyerematen.

Alan said: “I am the only one that can win Greater Accra, Central, Western and Volta Regions for the NPP as the people of these regions are rooting for me to become the flagbearer of the NPP in 2024.”

The former Trade Minister insisted that he remains the only hope for the NPP to break the eight-year political cycle in the country.

He, thus, called on the delegates to select a flagbearer who could easily become the next president of the country.

Mr Kyerematen urged the delegates to “listen” to the party’s grassroots who are over six million, and vote for their candidate to lead the party into the next general election.

“As I said, delegates must not only look at their personal benefit but the wider interest of members who put them there,” he said.

Mr Kyerematen also called on the delegates to vote for a candidate who had the welfare of the members at heart.

He pledged to enhance the welfare and opportunities for constituency executives when given the nod to lead the party to victory in the national election.

He stated that he was the only NPP political figure who would be able to dilute the votes of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta region because of his appeal to the people in that part of the country.

Mr John Peter Amewu, Minister for Railway Development who was on the campaign trail, told the delegates that electing Mr Kyerematen as the flagbearer of the party would make it far easier for the NPP “to break the eight.”

He said of all the aspirants vying to lead the NPP, Mr Kyerematen was the least attacked by opponents because he had a clean record whilst in office.

“We are presenting to you a candidate that would make our work very easy… I am from the Volta Region, and I am saying the love for Alan in the region is huge, and he is the one that can break the dominance of the NDC in the region” he added.

Mr Sylvester Tetteh, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom touted the achievements of Mr Kyerematen, particularly his spearheading of the Presidential Special Initiative (PSI) under former President Kufuor and President Akufo-Addo’s industrialization agenda.

He also maintained that Mr Kyerematen was the best candidate to win the 2024 election for the NPP, and urged the delegates to give him the nod at the party’s National Delegates Conference in November.

The NPP is expected to hold a special conference of 900 delegates to trim down the number of its presidential aspirants from nine to five, ahead of its National Congress on November 4, 2023, where over 200,000 delegates would choose the party’s flagbearer to lead the party to the 2024 general election.

