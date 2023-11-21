The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has raised objections to a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), predicting a win for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 election.

In an interview with Nhyira FM’s Nana Kwadwo Jantuah on the ‘Kuro yi mu nsem’ show, Justin Frimpong Kodua observed the EIU’s predictions have not always been accurate.

“First of all, they predicted that George Oppong Weah would win Liberia’s election. But did he win? No, he didn’t,” he said.

According to JFK, the EIU mostly focuses on the negatives rather than the positives.

“If you even study the research they are doing, it is mostly focused on the challenges the economy is facing,” he said.

The NPP General Secretary explained that, even though he does not believe the predictions, the party will work towards improving its performance.

“I will not dispute the research they have done. No one is too big to take advice. Maybe they did the research pertaining to things they have seen, so we as a political party will look into it and see if there is anything we can do right because, as a general secretary, I’m more focused on protecting the percentage of votes we usually get,” he noted.

Nonetheless, Justin Frimpong believes the NDC does not have what it takes to beat the NPP in the 2024 elections.

He explained that four years is too short a time for John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the NDC, to work effectively.

“John Mahama couldn’t do anything in 8 years; how much more in just 4 years?” he quizzed.

Justin Kodua said “I am hopeful that between the NPP and the NDC, I don’t see how the NDC can beat the NPP in the 2024 election”.