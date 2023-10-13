The Labadi Beach Hotel will come alive with glitz, glam, music and art when some of Ghana’s finest musicians mount the stage to perform at the 8th EMY Africa Awards on October 14, 2023.

The scheme aimed at celebrating men who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour will feature Ghanaian artistes such as Efya, Fameye, Camidoh, Perez Musik, and Combhas Asuoquo from Nigeria.

Nominees for the competitive categories are:

Man of the Year

Black Sherif

Stonebwoy

Camidoh

KiDi

King Promise

Discovery of the Year

Manuel Koranteng

Mohammed Kudus

Perez Music

Paul Ninson

Designer of the Year

Elikem Kumordzie

Andrew Mackenzie

Free the Youth

JayRay Ghartey

Kenneth Tetteh

Man of the Year (Sports)

Benjamin Azamati

Mohammed Kudus

Joseph Paul Amoah

Abraham Mensah

Actor of the Year

Adjetey Anang

Chidi Mokome

Anthony Woode

Bill Asamoah

Tobi Bakre

The honorary categories are Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Magnate Award, Humanitarian Award, Young Achiever Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Diasporan Award, Continental Icon Award, The Technology Award, Woman of the Year, The Guardian Award, Health Award, and the Agriculture Award.

Since 2016, the Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Awards has celebrated the best in men’s achievements across local industry, community, culture and public service. Dozens of men from all ages and walks of life have been honoured for their abilities, initiatives and contributions to society.

Past winners of the Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards include ex-President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, Togbe Afede XIV, His Eminence Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, Sir Sam Jonah, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Alex Dadey, Kwame Bamfo, Abedi Pele and Azumah Nelson.

Others are Boris Kodjoe, Dr Akinwumi A. Adesina, Tony Elumelo, Adebola Williams, Lanre Olusola, Michael Collins Ajereh (Don Jazzy), Ayo Animashaun, and impactful women such as Marufatu Abiola Bawuah, Ellen Hagan, Patricia Obo-Nai and Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann.

Last year, the EMY Africa Awards honoured the revered businessman and philanthropist, Ibrahim Mahama, as the Man of the Year.

This year’s event will be hosted by Joy FM’s Nathaniel Attoh and Nigerian actress Nancy Isime.

The event will be live on Joy Prime and Adom TV at 6pm.

