Model Efia Odo and popular YouTuber as well as comedian Ras Nene caused a stir when they playfully mimicked military personnel.

Their antics left a trail of hearty laughter as they delved into their interpretation of life within the armed forces.

In a humorous video, Efia Odo positioned herself before Ras Nene, who assumed a mock command role.

Displaying their comedic chemistry, Efia Odo carried out the comical orders Ras Nene issued with gusto. However, as the video progressed, her movements took an amusingly inaccurate turn, resulting in both of them breaking into fits of laughter.

The video quickly gained attention, sparking discussions among viewers about Efia Odo’s evolving comedic prowess.

Many were quick to praise her newfound talent in the world of comedy, considering her a perfect comedic partner for Ras Nene.

The duo’s chemistry and ability to elicit genuine amusement from their audience became a talking point.

