

An aspiring presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has revealed his vision for a streamlined and efficient government, should he be elected as President of the country.

According to him, his commitment to reducing wasteful spending by eliminating unnecessary ministries and tightening the government’s belt during challenging economic times sends a strong moral message to the populace.

In an interview on JoyNews’ PM Express, he highlighted his stance on the reduction of ministries, noting that he would only have 19 ministries during his tenure.

He specifically cited the existence of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the Ministry of Chieftaincy as examples of unnecessary bureaucratic structures.

According to Mr Agyepong, these ministries could be consolidated or absorbed into existing government functions, ultimately leading to cost savings and increased efficiency.

“If I’m blessed to have the opportunity to be President, I’ll be substantially different. I don’t see why there should be a Ministry of Parliamentary Affairsor Ministry of Chieftaincy. It used to be a Secretariat at the Presidency.

“So there are many things I want to see cut, especially when we are going through very tough economic times. It is not the quantum of money you save by reducing the Ministries per se but it is the strong moral message you send to the country that you’ly tightening your belt and that you’re leading by example and that you mean what you say,” he told host Evans Mensah.

Mr Agyepong’s commitment to his promises was underscored by hal ethos: “And with Kwabena Agyepong, my word is my bond.”

