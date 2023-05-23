ECG to embark on another nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says it will embark on another Nationwide Revenue Mobilisation exercise following the success of the month-long drive which commenced in March and ended in April.

The five-day exercise will begin on Monday, May 29 and end on Friday, June 2.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, May 23, the company indicated that “this massive revenue mobilisation exercise will focus on all categories of customers in arrears including State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), and will be monitored by special teams who will apprehend and prosecute customers who attempt to interfere with the exercise, and/or undertake illegal self-reconnection after disconnection.”