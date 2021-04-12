The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is set to embark on a mass disconnection exercise today, Monday, April 12, 2021; a move to recover the debt owed by consumers.

A statement released by ECG stated that it will focus on all categories of customers in arrears, hence the need for debtors to pay up their bills.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited wishes to inform its cherished customers and the general public that it will be resuming its normal Revenue Mobilisation exercise, effective 12th April 2021,” the statement said.

It added that its revenue mobilisation teams will be identified by their staff identity cards and urged customers to inspect the cards before allowing them into their premises.

REVENUE MOBILISATION EXERCISE

Friday, 9th April, 2021

Customers may visit the nearest ECG office, call our contact centre on 0302611611, or visit our social media handles via @ECGghOfficial for further enquiries.

Help ECG to serve you better.