Police are investigating the death of 22-year-old Nelli Tembe, the fiancée of well-known musician AKA, at the five-star Pepperclub Hotel in Central Cape Town.

AKA’s publicist, Phumza Nohashe, said the Forbes and Tembe families would release a statement soon.

Witnesses at the scene described hearing shouting and a “loud doof” sound, and said they had heard a man calling security and crying.

A source close to AKA said he was “inconsolable”.

“Paramedics on scene have said a female had allegedly jumped from the 10th floor of that building. When paramedics arrived on scene, she had sustained polytraumatic injuries,” Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

“She was in a critical condition and they started a full life-support resuscitation. Unfortunately, her injuries were too severe and she was declared deceased,” he added.

Pepperclub Hotel general manager Efi Ella also confirmed that a young woman had fallen from one of the upper floors of the hotel at 7.30am on Sunday.

Western Cape SA Police Service media liaison Capt FC van Wyk said crime-scene experts were looking for clues at the hotel.

“Cape Town Central police are investigating an inquest case after an incident at a hotel this morning at about 7.45am on the corners of Loop and Bloem streets, Cape Town CBD, where the body of a 22-year-old woman was found deceased,” the police said in a statement.