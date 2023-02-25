Musician Gyakie has joined the star-studded lineup of South African rapper AKA’s posthumous album, Mass Country.

The album was released on February 24, 2023.

The album, described as a “parting gift” and “love letter to South Africa,” showcases AKA’s love for his homeland and the diverse sounds that make up the local music scene.

It also features a host of South Africa’s hottest hip-hop talents, including Khuli Chana, Blxckie, Nadia Nakai, Emtee, Yanga Chief, Sjava, and more.

Gyakie’s feature on the album is a pre-released single titled “Paradise,” which features Musa Keys. It’s a love song where AKA sings and raps about all he’s willing to do and has done for the love of his life.

AKA expressed his love for Gyakie’s voice in a Guide Radio interview in 2022.

The duo recorded the song later that year during one of Gyakie’s visits to South Africa, where she performed at South Africa’s Homecoming Festival and also received a double platinum certification plaque for her 2021 single, Forever.

Gyakie has been making waves in the African music industry, gaining recognition for her exceptional talent and unique sound. She is making strides and crossing borders in the music space.

This is not her first time collaborating with South African artiste. She also featured on a track by Major League DJz.

Meanwhile, “Mass Country” released posthumously after AKA’s tragic shooting a few weeks ago is out now and features music from AKA with Nasty C, Khuli Chana, Nadia Nakai and more big names in the South African music scene.

