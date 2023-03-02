The wound of losing her celebrity lover is just too much for Nadia Nakai to bear as she turns to social media for help.

Nadia lost her lover, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes in a shooting incident at Durban where he had gone with friends to celebrate his birthday.

He has since been buried, but that does not make Nadia’s pain any lesser.

She revealed in an Instagram post that she is struggling emotionally and yet to come to terms with his death.

She shared a reel of the times their love was blossoming and the lovey-dovey display of affection they gave each other in public.

In one of the videos she could be clearly heard saying “I am such a gone girl,” to which AKA responded “I love you”.

Captioning the video, she wrote:

“This pain is just too much to bare, everyone says it’s something I will learn to live with. I just don’t believe it. Every day it just gets worse. I don’t know how to deal with this. Saying it hurts doesn’t explain the level of this pain. This hole in my heart will never be filled. People go through heartache and are held together through their grief by their partners. How do I deal with the grief of losing my partner, the person that was supposed to support me is who I’ve lost? God, I miss you, Kiernan”.

Nadia Nakai’s emotional message has left Mzansi sympathizing with her. Social media users are worried about her well-being and how she is coping after AKA’s death.