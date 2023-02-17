Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy, has got a few things off his chest concerning the unfortunate demise of South African rapper, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes.

Ahead of his two-day memorial and burial services which starts on Friday, Burna Boy has paid a tear-jerking tribute to AKA.

He subtly noted in his post on Instagram that his hands are clean after netizens called on police to investigate him following some threats he issued to the late rapper.

In an online banter, Burna Boy asked AKA to watch his back because any time they come face to face, he’s going to be gunned down.

But in the tribute, the African Giant as he calls himself, said he did not want AKA dead, and prayed for the wicked killers to be located.

“I didn’t want you dead, it was like that with me and you. Wicked!. I hope they catch whosoever did you wicked. I hope you rest in peace even though we ain’t kick it,” he wrote.

Burna Boy said he was devastated when he heard the news of the fatal shooting, and watching the CCTV footages took him out of a positive mood.

According to him, he was reminded of when he advised AKA to own a licensed gun to protect himself as a celebrity and not solely depend on bodyguards.

“Took me back to the day you saw my gun and you said I was wild. Then I told you you should have one too because it weren’t like niggaz wasn’t dying but I thought you knew [sic].”

Burna Boy further stated that he wishes it didn’t end like this and he has to live with regrets.

The duo in 2014 collaborated for their banger, ‘All eyes on me.’

