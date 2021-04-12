General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has hit back at the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, for his accusations against the Speaker Alban Bagbin.

Speaking on The Probe, Mr Nketia wondered if the Majority Leader expected the Speaker to appoint his opponents to be his advisors.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in an interview on Sunday, April 4, expressed worry over how Speaker Bagbin has selected one too many members of the NDC to his office as advisors.

He also expressed displeasure about the selection of Mr Nketia as a member of the Parliamentary Service Board.

Explaining that he did not have a problem with Mr Nketia as a person but the fact that he still holds his position as a General Secretary of the NDC.

In the Suame legislator’s view, Speaker Bagbin was gradually turning the House into an enclave for the NDC.

But according to the NDC General Secretary, the rules governing the land give the Speaker discretion to appoint who he would want to work with, and they must be people he shares similar ideologies with.

“Before Speaker Bagbin came what was Parliament? Was it [not] an enclave of NPP? Because the former Speaker was NPP and all the former MPs who should be on the Parliamentary Board were all from NPP leadership.

“I do not want to believe that the workers or the advisors at the time were from CPP. So if they were all NPP at the time and now you have another Speaker, I am wondering if Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was expecting [Speaker] Bagbin to appoint his opponents to advise him,” he stated.

To buttress his point, Mr Nketia, citing President Akufo-Addo’s appointees on the Council of State, claimed not a single nominee is a member of the opposition NDC.

As such, it is hypocritical on the part of the Parliamentary Affairs Minister to make such assertions against the leader of the Legislature.

“I am worried about people who cannot use parity of reasoning; when something suits them they argue in a certain way. They can argue that paper is white, then the next day the same people will be arguing that this paper is black or blue.

“That is not the way to build credibility,” he said categorically.