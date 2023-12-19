A black, ballerina-length velvet evening dress worn by Princess of Wales, Diana in 1985 has been sold at auction for 11 times its estimated price.

The dress was sold at Julien’s Auctions in Hollywood for a total of $1,148,080 (£904,262), breaking a new fashion record as the most expensive dress, worn by Diana and sold at auction.

The gown was estimated to sell for $100,000 (£78,776).

Diana first wore the dress in Florence, Italy in 1985 at a dinner while on a royal tour with her then-husband Charles, Prince of Wales, and again to the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra in 1986.

Previously, the most expensive dress worn by Diana and sold at auction was a 1991 velvet gown by Victor Edelstein which sold for $604,800 (£476,437) in January.